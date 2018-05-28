× Virginia Beach Memorial Day event moved inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – The city of Virginia Beach has decided to move it’s Memorial Day event indoors. A news release from the city explains that the move was made because of forecasted storms.

The event will now be held in the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 2nd Floor, Suite 5.

According to the city, the annual event is held to honor and pay tribute to the men and women of the armed forces “who gave their all.”

More information about the event can be found on the city website.