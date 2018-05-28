Spirit of Norfolk to host ‘Meet Your Princess’ lunch cruise

NORFOLK, Va. – If your child is a fan of Disney princesses, here’s their chance to finally meet one!

The Spirit of Norfolk will host the Meet Your Princess lunch cruise on Sunday, August 12 from 1-3 p.m.

The cruise will feature a kid-friendly buffet – including unlimited soda and juice – while kids visit with their favorite princesses and take in spectacular views of the Norfolk waterfront.

Kids should come dressed in their favorite fairytale outfits. Six princesses from the Hurrah Players will sing during the cruise. Photo opportunities will be available on board.

Prices start at $42.90 per person. Boarding is at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the cruise.

Click here to book.