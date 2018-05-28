Portsmouth crews respond to commercial structure fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters with the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2800 block of Frederick Boulevard Monday morning.

The first unit arrived on scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke coming from the area while en route.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the shop area. The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

