Police: Woman stabbed victim in face with grill fork

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — A 50-year-old woman stabbed a victim in the face with a grill fork so hard it became embedded, according to court documents.

Shawn Jones is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face a felonious assault charge.

The incident happened Saturday at Jones’ home in the 8400 block of Jackies Drive, according to Colerain Township police officer Kyle Frandoni.

The fork tines were approximately 2 inches long, Frandoni wrote in his affidavit.

Jones was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Justice Center.