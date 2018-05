NORFOLK, Va. – Do you know a military service member who’d love a four-legged friend?

The Larchmont Branch Library will hold a Pets for Patriots event on Saturday, June 2 from 12-3 p.m.

Pets for Patriots is a program that connects service members with shelter animals.

#PetsForPatriots connects service members & shelter animals to become forever friends! 🐕💕🐈

Join us to learn more at our #MilitaryFamilyAppreciationFair! #PetsForVets! 🗓️ Saturday, June 2nd

⏰ 12PM – 3PM

🏫 Larchmont Branch Library

📍 6525 Hampton Blvd. pic.twitter.com/diV9iFmqvl — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) May 22, 2018

