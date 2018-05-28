Nitro Circus Live coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Are you ready to ride?

Nitro Circus: The Next Level Tour is coming to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, June 16. The full-moto show features an all-new production with gravity-defying tricks and crazy stunts.

The show features the FMX Next Level takeoff ramp, which towers 15 feet above the show floor and launches riders 60 feet into the air.

New this year is the Nitro VIP Club Package, which allows pass holders to snag premiere seats, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show and meet some of the riders during an autograph signing session.

Showtime is at 6 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Sportsplex and Regional Training Center is located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Click here to purchase tickets.