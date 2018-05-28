× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days of showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of NC, including Dare County until midnight tonight.

Another soggy, warm, and muggy week… We will start with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 70 this morning. Highs will only reach near 80 today, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be muggy again today with dew point values in the low 70s. Clouds will build in this morning and scattered showers/storms will move in this afternoon. Rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon to evening. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible but severe storms are not expected.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with more showers and storms possible. Temperatures will drop to near 70 overnight and it will still be muggy.

Rain will continue for Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected but storms and heavy downpours are possible. Highs will return to the low 80s and dew point values will remain in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will continue for the rest of the work week. Highs will warm to near 90 by Friday. Rain chances will become more scattered for the end of the week.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 28th

1973 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

1986 F3 Tornado: Gates Co, F2 Tornado: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Chowan Co, Perquimans Co

Tropical Update

Alberto expected to make landfall later today. Subtropical Storm Alberto is centered about 100 miles SSE of Destin, Florida and moving north at 6 mph. A faster northward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will cross the northern Gulf Coast this afternoon or evening. The weakening system is forecast to move well inland into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Alberto reaches the Gulf Coast later today. Steady weakening is forecast after landfall, and Alberto will likely become a subtropical depression tonight or early Tuesday and degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday afternoon.

7:00 AM CDT Mon May 28

Location: 29.0°N 86.0°W

Moving: N at 6 mph

Min pressure: 991 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

