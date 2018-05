YORKTOWN, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot near Yorktown Fishing Pier.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Water Street.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who was last known to live in Florida. He was taken to the hospital and is in what police describe as “stable” condition.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the fishing pier around the time of the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.