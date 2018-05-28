Legally blind boy sees movie in theater for the first time

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Excited to see the new Star Wars movie? You’re not as excited as Ronan Christian.

“I’m really, really, really, really, really, really, happy that I’ll be able to see another movie, correctly,” said the 12-year-old from Lancaster.

Ronan is legally blind. He’s also pumped to see Solo, clearly and without constant explanations.

“It’s been blurry and I would have to have my brother or my dad tell me what’s going on,” said Christian.

It’s hard to miss his Star-Wars-like contraption on his face. It’s called eSight. There are screens that show a picture that Ronan can adjust from a controller in his pocket.

While seeing a movie is huge for the 12 year old, it’s the simple things that made the biggest impression on him.

“I could finally see my family,” said Christian.

Ronan watched Solo at Dipson Flix in Lancaster. The theater is taking donations from movie-goers for 13 other kids, just like Ronan, to get a pair of eSight glasses.