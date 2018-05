PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A car was hit by a train early Monday morning, according to police.

It happened at the railroad tracks on Deep Creek Boulevard near Frederick Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to go around the stop bars on the railroad tracks when it was hit by a slow moving train.

The driver ran away from the scene before police arrived.

There have been no reports of injuries but the car was significantly damaged.