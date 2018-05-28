AIDS Walk: Hampton Roads to take place at Bennetts Creek Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – AIDS Walk: Hampton Roads will take place at Bennetts Creek Park on June 2.

The goal of the charity walk is to raise money to benefit the EVMS: HIV/AIDS Resource and Consultation Center for those infected in Hampton Roads.

News 3 Meteorologist Madeline Evans will be at the event!

The opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and includes special presentations and a warm up led by Jazzercise. The walk will start at 9:40 a.m. with five laps. The walk is about 1.5 miles, but you can walk as little or as much as you wish.

The closing ceremony will be after the walk, with a special DJ and burnch supplied by TASTE of Harbour View.

Free testing will be offered for all participants.

