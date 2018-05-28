6 teams from ACC, 7 from Tar Heel State among NCAA baseball field of 64

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The road to Omaha winds through North Carolina.

Monday, as the NCAA baseball postseason tournament was released, seven of the 64 teams in the field hail from North Carolina.

The teams representing the Tar Heel State in sixteen four-team regionals: North Carolina, NC State, East Carolina, Duke, Campbell, UNC-Wilmington and NC A&T.

Six Atlantic Coast Conference teams will be among the 64-team field when the Division I Baseball Championship gets underway this weekend.

ACC teams that are postseason bound are the Tar Heels, Florida State, Clemson, NC State, Duke, and Louisville.

The ACC has had at least six teams in the tournament for 15 straight years, and the announcement marks the ninth consecutive year that multiple league teams have earned top-eight seeds. Four ACC squads – Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and NC State – will host regionals, tied for the most from any conference.

The University of Virginia, a program that had participated in 14 consecutive NCAA baseball tournaments, did not make the field of 64 in 2018. It’s the first time in the tenure of Cavaliers head coach Brian O’Connor the ‘Hoos will not play in the postseason. The Commonwealth of Virginia will not be represented in the field of 64.

The Division I Baseball Championship provides for a field of 64 teams to compete in the national tournament. Of the 64 teams, 31 teams receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 33 teams selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Sixteen teams are seeded and each of the seeded teams are placed at one of the regional sites. At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination tournament will be conducted and the 16 winning teams advance to the Super Regionals.