3rd Annual Musical Soul Food Festival returns to Chesapeake in June

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Feed your soul this summer.

The 3rd Annual Musical Soul Food Festival will return to Chesapeake City Park on Saturday, June 23 from 1-9 p.m.

Experience amazing gospel and inspirational music from more than 15 live acts including the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, 12-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans.

In addition to live entertainment, there will also be food trucks and vendors, health and fitness areas, basketball courts and a Fun Forest Zone for parents and small children.

General admission tickets are $10 per person. VIP packages are $35 per person. All sales are final.

Chesapeake City Park is located at 900 City Park Drive.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.