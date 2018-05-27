Virginia Wesleyan softball blanks Ithaca 1-0, advances to second straight national championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Virginia Wesleyan Media Relations) – The No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan University softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship Title Game as it shut out Ithaca, 1-0, at Integris Field Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Marlins move to 53-2 on the season and will square off against the winner of Illinois Wesleyan / Luther in a three-game series for the title of National Champion.

Hanna Hull once again turned in a gem of a game, keeping the Bombers to just a single hit all game. The sophomore racked up 12 punch outs as she picked up the her 70th career win, breaking the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record for wins in a career.

The Marlins have yet to allow a run during the championship round of the NCAA tournament.

Scoring came at a minimum for both teams as the contest’s sole run was scored in fifth. Julia Sinnett got a single to start the frame and was moved to second on a Maria Weddle sacrifice bunt. One batter later, Kiersten Richardson blooped a ball over the shortstop’s head that allowed Sinnett to reach home.

This run would end up being the difference maker as the Marlin defense kept the Bombers off the board for the next two innings.

This is the second straight NCAA Championship series appearance for the Marlins, who won the title in 2017.