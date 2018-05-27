Man dies following motorcycle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash left one man dead.

Police say they were dispatched to Warwick Boulevard for a motorcycle accident around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, they identified a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just after 11:00 p.m.

The crash team is currently investigating the incident.

