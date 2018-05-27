James Madison tops Boston College for first women’s lacrosse national title

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (JMU Sports) – James Madison held Boston College scoreless for over 15 minutes in the second half and staved off a late charge to capture the program’s first NCAA Division I National Championship, 16-15, on Sunday afternoon at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.

In its first appearance in the national title game, third-seeded JMU topped fourth-seeded BC, which finished as runner up for the second consecutive season. The Dukes finished with a school-record for victories at 22-1 and went 6-0 against the ACC.

Four Dukes tallied hat tricks in the victory, led by NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player Haley Wardenwith four. Junior Hanna Haven and seniors Kristen Gaudian and Elena Romesburg each tallied three. Redshirt freshman Molly Dougherty made seven saves to earn the win in goal.