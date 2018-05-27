Deputies searching for missing Virginia man

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. – Middlesex County deputies need your help finding a 61-year-old missing Middlesex County man.

Officials say Randolph Reginald “Reggie” Carter was reported missing by his sister, who said she has not seen him since May 20. He was last seen on Monday in the Kilmer Point area driving a white older model car.

Carter is described as a black male, about 5’3″ tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-2779.