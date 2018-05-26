Volunteers needed for 30th annual Clean the Bay Day

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is in need of volunteers to clean up litter along waterways from the Eastern Shore to the Blue Ridge Mountains in celebration of the 30th annual Clean the Bay Day.

The event will happen on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at various sites throughout Norfolk. Cleanup sites are also available across the Commonwealth, including other Hampton Roads cities, Virginia’s Eastern Shore, in Northern and Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and at many state parks.

Clean the Bay Day was started by a group of Hampton Roads residents concerned about trash in 1989.

“Over the past 30 years Clean the Bay Day has become a Virginian tradition because it’s so simple and so effective,” said Tanner Council of Cheapeake Bay Foundation. “Litter is the most obvious sign of pollution in our waterways. When thousands of people work together, they make an amazing difference along hundreds of miles of shoreline. Anyone can help clean up, and the 30thanniversary is a great time to start.”

Last year, about 6,000 volunteers participated in the event at 250 sites, both on foot and in boats. Approximately 100,000 pounds of litter and debris were removed along 450 miles of shoreline.

The many cleanup locations include sites in Hampton Roads, Virginia’s Eastern Shore, in Northern and Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and at many state parks. Early registration is advised. To register at a site near you, visit www.cbf.org/clean