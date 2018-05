HAMPTON, Va. – Mark your calendars, Disney lovers!

Disney on Ice presents World of Enchantment is coming to Hampton Coliseum from November 8 to November 11 for seven performances.

Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixar’s Cars perform stunts and race across the ice. Other classic characters from The Little Mermaid, Toy Story and Frozen will make appearances as well!

Tickets start at $20. Click here for ticket information.