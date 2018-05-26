Norfolk Public Schools students receive approximately $80K worth of instruments

NORFOLK, Va. – Four Norfolk Public Schools will receive new musical instruments, thanks to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and the Goode Family.

Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation helps underserved schools with minimal budgets by donating new instruments and replacing some that are more than 30 years old.

“We believe in supporting schools that recognize the importance of music education for their students,” said Felice Mancini, President & CEO of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. “Through this grant of instruments, they can give this opportunity to even more students who want to play and learn music. The benefits are tremendous.”

Ingleside Elementary School, Jacox Elementary School, Lake Taylor Middle School and Ruffner Academy Middle school submitted applications for support in the fall of 2017.

“This grant will allow the schools in receipt of new instruments to expand their enrollments, support current students in playing a high quality instrument, and create more opportunities for our children to continue in music throughout their K-12 experience,” said Danielle Roby, Senior Coordinator of Music Education for NPS. “This support sends an important message about the quality of music instruction in the district and the commitment to providing an outstanding music education for all students. We are deeply humbled by the generous contributions of The Goode Family, who are local and so passionate about supporting the arts in our community.”

Ingleside Elementary School will receive 23 instruments, with a retail value of $17,562. Lake Taylor Middle School will receive 12 instruments with a retail value of $15,738. Ruffner Academy Middle School will receive 27 instruments, a retail value of $27,000. Jacox Elementary School will receive 16 string instruments, two instrument storage racks and a dozen new violin bows–a retail value of $16,422.