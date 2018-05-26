Hampton Roads Vet Fest and Memorial Ride calls attention to veteran suicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Hampton Roads Vet Fest took place at Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth Saturday, with veterans from all over coming together to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide.

A memorial ride honored the 22 veterans who take their own lives each day, as well as the bikers have been lost in 2017.

The festival is held in conjunction with the End 22 program, which brings awareness to veteran suicide and works to heal the hidden and psychological wounds of war.

