First Warning Forecast: Hit-or-miss shower and storm possible

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

Unsettled weather will continue through next week.

Increasing clouds overnight with a few hit or miss showers and storms. Mild and humid. Lows in the low 70s.

A very similar day on tap for Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some afternoon or evening showers and storms. They will be very hit or miss once again. High pressure will continue to be off the coast pumping in heat and humidity from the south. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Expect heat index values in the low 90s.

A bit cooler for Memorial Day. Highs near 80. We’ll also see an increase in rain chances. Make sure you have both indoor and outdoor plans.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through next Friday due to an area of low pressure that will be lingering over the southeast. Temperatures will trend mainly in the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Alberto

The storm is moving toward the north near 13 mph. A slower northward or north-northeastward motion is expected tonight, followed by a north-northwest turn on Sunday, and this general motion should continue into Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Alberto is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and approach the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

7:00 PM CDT Sat May 26

Location: 23.4°N 84.8°W

Moving: N at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

