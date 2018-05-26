Early morning shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

A male approached Chesapeake Police officers around 2:00 a.m. and stated that he had been shot in the 600 block of Geneva Ave.

According to officials, the victim and the suspect were having a verbal argument. The suspect shot the victim then left the scene.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a light colored shirt.

The victim was transported to the hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about this offense they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.