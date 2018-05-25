Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing, elderly Henry Co. couple

HENRY CO., Va. – On behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing, elderly couple Friday night.

84-year-old Ernastine Vollbreacht and her husband, 87-year-old Rudolph Vollbreacht, were last seen at 6:45 a.m Friday at 350 Kings Way Road in Martinsville, Virginia.

Authorities say both suffer from cognitive disorders and are believed to be in danger.

Ernastine is described as a white woman who is 5 feet tall, weighs 124 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button-up shirt.

Rudolph is described as a white man who is 5’9″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair.

State Police say both are traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan with Virginia tag VBD-4197.

If you are aware of the Vollbreachts’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 656-4215.

