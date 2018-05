Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Kia Hardy, an academic counselor from Tidewater Community College, has some great advice for aspiring college students to save money and ultimately get into the school of their school. We learn about TCC’s guaranteed admissions agreements.

For more information about TCC’s guaranteed admission agreements: visit tcc.edu/transfer, email enroll@tcc.edu, or call 757-822-1111.

