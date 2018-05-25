Subtropical Storm Alberto forms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea

Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Alberto is centered about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico and moving NNE at 6 mph.

A general slow motion toward the north is expected through the weekend, followed by a northwest turn by Monday.

On the forecast track, Alberto is expected to pass near the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula tonight, be near the western tip of Cuba Saturday morning, emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday night, and approach the central Gulf Coast on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast for the next 72 hours. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Location: 19.7°N 86.8°W

Moving: NNE at 6 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some action Saturday or Sunday.

As we have seen in years past, environmental conditions sometimes allow for development before the hurricane season begins. The last time a tropical cyclone was named Alberto was in 2012; it also formed before the season began, on May 19. It became a tropical storm that meandered off the cast coast of Georgia and South Carolina.

Just last year, we had a named storm — Tropical Storm Arlene — east of Bermuda in April.

This early development doesn’t necessarily mean we are in for a busy hurricane season. The official National Hurricane Center forecast released Thursday says the season is likely to be near or above normal.