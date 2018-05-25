Norfolk woman and man arrested for abuse of their incapacitated son

NORFOLK, Va. – A man and woman have been arrested and charged for abuse and neglect of an “incapacitated adult.”

Georgia Arenz, and her husband Philip Arenz have both been charged with neglecting their disabled son and well as maliciously causing serious bodily injury.

Neighbors told News 3 their son, Jason is 24-years-old and wheelchair bound. He suffers from cerebral palsy, according to people who know the family.

Many were surprised to hear their neighbors had been charged with such offenses. They said they always saw Jason’s mother caring for him, though he was much larger than her and difficult to move around.

Both parents are in jail without bond. Neighbors said their younger daughter is 12-years-old and currently with Child Protective Services.

Georgia and Philip Arenz are set to be back in court on July 26th at 9:30 a.m.