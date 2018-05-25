Man dies from injuries in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man died from his injuries after his vehicle hit a utility pole, according to police.

On May 24 around 10:22 p.m., officers were called to the area of 25th Street and Buxton Avenue for someone trapped in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a black 2010 Chevy Impala with heavy front end damage that hit a utility pole.

Officers saw the driver, a 47-year-old Newport News man, inside of the vehicle. The man was cut out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating the incident.