Locally-based Navy divers show off skills at New York Aquarium

NEW YORK – A group of U.S. Navy divers based in Hampton Roads got to show off their skills to a very appreciative crowd at the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn Thursday.

The divers interacted with fish and demonstrated what they do best to the public as part of this week’s Fleet Week New York activities, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The divers are assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 2 and Underwater Construction Team 1. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 is based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The team spent the day in the aquarium’s conservation hall and welcomed hundreds of visitors from various schools and youth groups.

“It’s such a great opportunity to be able to dive in an aquarium like this and to see the support we get from the public,” said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnston Davis, who is assigned to MDSU 2. “Being able to see kids’ faces light up when they saw us made this an unforgettable experience.”

The divers played tic-tac-toe, posed for photos and wrote messages to visitors – all while behind the aquarium’s glass!

Fleet Week has been held nearly every year since 1984.