Hampton Police need your help to identify jewelry thief suspects

HAMPTON, Va – Police are looking for help to identify suspects in connection with a business robbery that happened Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., a business robbery was reported at the Suns Jewelry and Clocks business in the 1st block of Coliseum Crossing.

Police said the suspects entered the business, displayed a firearm, smashed display cases and then removed various jewelry items from the business. Both suspects fled the area on foot and were last seen heading in the direction of Marcella Road and the Addison Apartment Complex.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 5’8″-5’09” tall, weighing approximately 150-170 pounds. He and was last seen wearing a camouflage Virginia Tech baseball hat, grey t-shirt, grey basketball shorts and grey tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 5’10”-6’00” tall, weighing approximately 175-185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green winter hat with a monkey face, black t-shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes. This suspect also had what appears to be white athletic tape on his right hand/wrist.