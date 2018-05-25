× Fried food swaps for Memorial Day cookouts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – As you prepare the menu for your Memorial Day cookout, the American Heart Association wants you to keep the dangers of consuming too much fried food in mind.

According to the American Heart Association, eating fried food several times a week can increase the risk of stroke by 40 percent. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States (learn more about the signs, symptoms and risk factors).

Researchers also found that making fried food a regular part of your diet can also dramatically increase the risk of heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Chef Dedra Blount and Debra Butts-Brabson of Now You’re Cooking Culinary Studio shared three fried food swaps on News 3 This Morning.

Click here for the “Fitter Corn Fritters” recipe!

Click here for the “Crunchy Baked Catfish” recipe!

Click here for the “Spicy Oven-Roasted Chickpeas” recipe!