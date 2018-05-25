× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County until Friday afternoon. Minor flooding is occurring.

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

Another nice day… We will see mostly sunny skies again today with high temperatures in the mid 80s, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will pick up a bit today, south at 5 to 15 mph. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s tonight with a few clouds.

Rain will return this weekend but it will not be a wash out. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal. We will start with sunshine in the morning but clouds will build through the day. Scattered showers/storms are possible by Saturday afternoon/evening. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s.

Rain chances will increase for Memorial Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with more showers and storms. Highs will drop to near 80. Rain chances will continue through early next week as an area of low pressure lingers over the Southeast. Highs will remain in the low 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

Tropical Update

Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the low pressure system located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea just east of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico has become better organized. Environmental conditions are forecast to steadily become more conducive for development and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm is likely to form by Saturday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. This system could also bring tropical-storm-force winds and storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast by late this weekend or early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf Coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Memorial Day weekend.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.