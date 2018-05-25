First Warning Traffic – Memorial Day travel, Pungo Road Closures Start Tonight

Road Closures for Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival May 26 & 27

Expect Heavy Traffic and Delays along Princess Anne, West Neck and Indian River Roads

The 35th Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival begins Friday, May 25 and runs through Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27. This community event is expected to draw more than 100,000 guests to the southern end of the city.

During the event the following roads will be closed at the times listed below:

Princess Anne Road – Northbound lane from Indian River Road to Back Bay Farms entrance – 1833 Princess Anne Road (Designated Pedestrian Walkway)

Saturday, 5/26 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic

– 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic Sunday, 5/27 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic

Princess Anne Road from Indian River Road to Muddy Creek Road

(North and southbound lanes closed to all traffic)

Friday, 5/25

5 – 8 p.m. Road closed (except for vendors)

8 – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic

Saturday, 5/26

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic

Sunday, 5/27

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Road closed to all traffic

Heavy traffic and possible delays are expected along the following roadways. Avoid these roads if at all possible:

Indian River Road from West Neck Road to New Bridge Road

Princess Anne Road from Sandbridge Road to Indian River Road

Princess Anne Road from West Neck Road to Muddy Creek Road

New Bridge Road from Indian River Road to Sandbridge Road

To alleviate anticipated traffic back-ups and delays, Virginia Beach Police will be managing traffic control and directing vehicles to designated parking areas. Citizens are reminded that the event is free, however, the parking fee is $10 CASH ONLY.

Sandbridge Beach: Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid access to Sandbridge Beach via Indian River to Princess Anne to New Bridge roads. Drivers from the south are advised to take West Neck Road north to North Landing and then east on Princess Anne Road (2200 block) to Sandbridge Road.

For up-to-date traffic conditions during the event visit: https://www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach/ or https://twitter.com/CityofVaBeach

For more information on the Pungo Strawberry Festival visit http://pungostrawberryfestival.info or call (757) 721-6001.