First Warning Traffic – Memorial Day travel, Pungo Road Closures Start Tonight

Posted 5:24 am, May 25, 2018, by

Road Closures for Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival May 26 & 27
Expect Heavy Traffic and Delays along Princess Anne, West Neck and Indian River Roads

The 35th Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival begins Friday, May 25 and runs through Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27. This community event is expected to draw more than 100,000 guests to the southern end of the city.

During the event the following roads will be closed at the times listed below:

Princess Anne Road – Northbound lane from Indian River Road to Back Bay Farms entrance – 1833 Princess Anne Road (Designated Pedestrian Walkway)

  • Saturday, 5/26 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lane closed to all  northbound traffic
  • Sunday, 5/27 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic

Princess Anne Road from Indian River Road to Muddy Creek Road

(North and southbound lanes closed to all traffic)

  • Friday, 5/25
  • 5 – 8 p.m. Road closed (except for vendors)
  • 8 – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic
  • Saturday, 5/26
  • 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic
  • Sunday, 5/27
  • 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Road closed to all traffic

Heavy traffic and possible delays are expected along the following roadways. Avoid these roads if at all possible:

  • Indian River Road from West Neck Road to New Bridge Road
  • Princess Anne Road from Sandbridge Road to Indian River Road
  • Princess Anne Road from West Neck Road to Muddy Creek Road
  • New Bridge Road from Indian River Road to Sandbridge Road

To alleviate anticipated traffic back-ups and delays, Virginia Beach Police will be managing traffic control and directing vehicles to designated parking areas. Citizens are reminded that the event is free, however, the parking fee is $10 CASH ONLY.

Sandbridge Beach: Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid access to Sandbridge Beach via Indian River to Princess Anne to New Bridge roads. Drivers from the south are advised to take West Neck Road north to North Landing and then east on Princess Anne Road (2200 block) to Sandbridge Road.

For up-to-date traffic conditions during the event visit: https://www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach/ or https://twitter.com/CityofVaBeach

For more information on the Pungo Strawberry Festival visit http://pungostrawberryfestival.info or call (757) 721-6001.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND KICKS OFF SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON
VDOT will lift lane closures to ease congestion over the holiday
VDOT will help make travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, May 25 until noon Tuesday, May 29.
TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION
VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays (2015-2017). While it can’t precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help you plan travel around those times when roads have historically been busiest.
Based on past traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are expected to occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday, and during midday on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, congestion has historically occurred on:
  • I-95 south and I-64 east from Saturday morning to Saturday afternoon
  • I-95 north and I-64 west on Monday from around noon to late evening
STAY SAFE
Be cautious behind the wheel. Your actions impact yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road. Do your part in making travel safer for all:
  • Buckle up
  • Keep your eyes on the road
  • Take a break if you are drowsy
  • If you are a passenger, speak up if someone is driving distracted
REAL-TIME INFORMATION TRAFFIC INFO IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
VDOT’s 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. The free mobile VDOT 511 app is available online. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org, or by calling 511 from any phone.
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:
  • I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway Friday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27. Monday, May 28, HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes including the Express Lanes.
  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
  • Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.
  • Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.