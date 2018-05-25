× Court documents: Newport News massage parlor provided “extra” services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man told police his wife started yelling she was calling police when she found out he was getting the services of a massage parlor, court documents say.

Officers responded to Oriental Spa Massage on Kiln Creek Parkway on May 7 and spoke to a man who admitted he got a massage and then paid extra for sexual favors, according to a search warrant. The man told investigators every time he visited a different female provided the services.

On that day, the man’s wife found out where he was and became upset. Police responded and spoke with the manager of the parlor, who spoke little English, the court documents say. The manager admitted to paying three female workers in cash and running the business.

The workers said they did not have massage therapy licenses, the search warrant says.

When asked for further comment, officers would only say the case is still under investigation.

The parlor is now closed due to “structural problems,” according to a sign on the front door. The phone line for the business goes straight to voicemail.