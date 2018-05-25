Oceanfront businesses count on Memorial Day weekend revenue to jump start summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you walk into Sea La Vie Gift Shop, you’ll find employees rummaging through boxes.

“We’re just getting ready for the weekend and getting ready for the season; we’re getting new stuff in everyday right now,” owner Madaline Philip said. “It’s just been crazy.”

The store said it’s been nothing but foot traffic along Atlantic Avenue since Friday morning.

“A lot of local people coming in and then we have, like, the tourists. Everybody that stays down here, everybody that has a time share or condo all come in here,” added Philip.

It will only get busier; you can expect to see many concerts long the strip during Memorial Day weekend.

“We have live music all weekend on the outside stage and people love to come out and enjoy our food and listen to live music,” said Chix Restaurant employee Taylor Ewing. “It will definitely keep us busy out here in valet. We park a lot of cars.”

There’s also a ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial on Monday.

The Virginia Beach Visitor’s Bureau said about 15 million people came to the Oceanfront last year and are hoping for the same outcome this year.

“I’d probably say it’s 30% locals and 70% tourists,” Ewing mentioned.

Most businesses said they take advantage of the crowds during the holidays to make the bulk of their revenue.

“Memorial Day is probably third; I would say the Fourth of July and Labor Day are a little more busy, but Memorial Day is always a good one because it’s the kick-off to the summer,” said Ewing.