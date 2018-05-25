Bertie Correctional Institution inmate injured after being stabbed by homemade shank

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – An inmate at Bertie Correctional Institution was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another inmate, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials say on May 24 around 2 p.m., two inmates were involved in a dispute and one inmate stabbed the other with a homemade shank.

The inmate that was stabbed was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.