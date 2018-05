Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - Teacher, songwriter and performer Rich Follett (www.richfollett.com) got his entertainment start at a local amusement park. Now he's back to perform for the Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music and for our viewers. He shares his original song "Somewhere in the Stars."

TFAM Coffeehouse

Rich Follett

Friday, May 25, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

Wesley United Methodist Church

2510 N. Armistead Ave. Hampton

tidewateracoustic.org