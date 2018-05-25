35th annual Pungo Strawberry Festival to take place over Memorial Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 35th annual Pungo Strawberry Festival is returning to Virginia Beach for another year!

The festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 26 – May 28 at 1776 Princess Anne Road, near Indian River Road.

It will kick off on Friday with the opening of the carnival.

Unlimited rides from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $25.

Saturday starts with a parade in the morning, then live entertainment, military tributes, animal acts, pony rides and more.

Vendors will offer more than 50 ways to eat strawberries!

Admission to the festival is free and on-site parking is $10 (in cash) per car.

The festival is an alcohol free, family-friendly event. Event coordinators expect 120,000 people to attend this year.

The Pungo Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization. Excess proceeds are given back to the community, with the festival giving away more than $1.1 million over the past 33 years, including college scholarships for local students and donations to nonprofit groups.