× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny and comfy end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County until Friday morning. Minor flooding is occurring. The river will continue rising to near 16.2 feet by Thursday afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

A beautiful end to the work week… We will see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low 80s, about 5 degrees above normal. It will feel more refreshing as dew point values drop into the 50s. Winds will pick up a bit today, north to east at 5 to 15 mph. Lows will fall into the low 60s tonight with clear skies.

Sunny skies will continue for Friday with highs warming into the mid 80s. Dew point values will remain in the 50s to near 60, keeping the spring-like feel.

Rain will return this weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal. We will start with sunshine in the morning but clouds will build through the day. Scattered showers/storms are possible by Saturday evening. Rain chances will increase for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will continue for Memorial Day and early next week as an area of low pressure lingers over the Southeast. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Not as Muggy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

A broad surface low centered over the southeastern Yucatan Peninsula has become better defined since yesterday, and it continues to produce a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba into the Florida Straits. Continued slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it drifts northward near the Yucatan Peninsula. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba and the

Cayman Islands during the next few days, and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.