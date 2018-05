NORFOLK, Va. – Dara, the Virginia Zoo orangutan, was given an ultrasound by zoo officials Tuesday.

The zoo is monitoring the final stages of Dara’s pregnancy, and used food as motivation for Dara to let zoo keepers perform the ultrasound more easily on her.

The Virginia Zoo says that Dara has a healthy orangutan infant on the way!

