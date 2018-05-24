Portsmouth officer thanked for saving man’s life

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – While not every victim thanks a police officer for their help, one man did with a kind gesture, a smile and a hug.

On May 17, one man brought Officer J. Owens of the Portsmouth Police Department flowers after she helped save his life on May 12.

According to officials, Officer Owens, and other officers of the department, helped the man who had been stabbed multiple times in the city.

While Owens applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper arm to stop the bleeding from a major stab wound, Officers James, Nelson and Martinez helped provide additional first aid to additional wounds the man received.

Owens said that the gift was unexpected and greatly appreciated.