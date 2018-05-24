News 3 announces more success after earning the #1 rated newscast at 11 and more!

NORFOLK, Va. – WTKR News 3 announced Thursday that the station is Hampton Roads’ #1 newscast at 11 p.m., the only local news station to experience year to year growth.

This marks the first time WTKR has topped the time period since November 2012. Anchored by local news veterans Beverly Kidd, Kurt Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

and Sports Director Adam Winkler, News 3 At 11 won the May Nielsen sweeps period with a focus on unique stories, First Warning Weather coverage and a fresh take on sports.

“Our success this year wouldn’t be possible without our loyal News 3 viewers and especially the new people that turned to us,” says Sarah Wahl, WTKR’s acting News Director.

“It’s a great time to work at News 3. We have a lot of exciting plans set for this summer and fall,” Wahl added.

WTKR also continues to lead in other day parts. News 3 At Noon, with Kristen Crowley, Blaine Stewart and First Warning Meteorologist Madeline Evans, is once again the area’s #1 newscast at Noon.

On WGNT CW 27, News 3’s 7 p.m newscast, anchored by Les Smith and Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey continues to be the highest rated newscast in the hour.

WTKR News 3 increased ratings in every evening newscast this May. News 3 at 6 p.m. finished up 22% over last May; more than any other 6 p.m. local news in the market.

**Based on Nielsen May 2018 L+SD compared to May 2017 L+SD