Local youth foundation to host 10th annual Mike Tomlin meet & greet

HAMPTON, Va. – Mike Tomlin is coming home.

The Hampton Roads Youth Foundation, in partnership with the Outback Steakhouse of Hampton, 103 JAMS and 92.1 The Beat will host the 10th Annual Mike Tomlin Meet & Greet Reception on Friday, July 13.

The Newport News native and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach will meet and greet with fans at Hampton’s Historic Post Office at 132 E. Queen Street from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The following sports icons will also be in attendance:

Michael Vick (former player)

Tajh Boyd (former player)

Quin Blanding (Washington Redskins)

Andrew Brown (Cincinnati Bengals)

Trenton Cannon (New York Jets)

Don Carey (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Dwight Hollier (former player)

Jalyn Holms (Minnesota Vikings)

Deon King (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Derrick Nnadi (Kansas City Chiefs)

LaRoy Reynolds (Philadelphia Eagles)

Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles)

Darryl Tapp (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Terry Kirby (former player)

General Admission is $75 and VIP is $175. VIP includes a photo with Tomlin, access to the open bar and a gift bag. Only 100 tickets are available for this year’s event.

There will also be a sports memorabilia raffle in addition to the meet and greet. Everyone who purchases a ticket to the meet and greet will have the opportunity to enter the HRYF/Pittsburgh Steelers training camp sweepstakes, which includes access for up to four people to the Steelers’ training camp on August 6-10.

The 10th Annual Mike Tomlin Meet & Greet Reception is held in conjunction with the 22nd Annual Hampton Roads All-Star Football Camp, which will be held on July 13 and 14 on the Christopher Newport University campus at Pomoco Field in Newport News. The two-day camp for kids ages 8-13 and high school players will feature NFL players and certified community high school coaches teaching basic skills along with a symposium, nutrition and conditioning presentations, college preparation discussions and more.

For more information on the reception, call (757) 304-8172 or email hryfinfo@gmail.com.

Click here to purchase tickets.