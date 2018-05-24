Little Red Mailbox to be dedicated for Outer Banks boy swept away by wave

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Mourners will erect a Little Red Mailbox of Hope Thursday in memory of the young New Hampshire boy that was swept away by a wave last month.

Four-year-old Wesley Belisle was swept out to sea while walking on a Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, beach with his mother on April 25. Authorities recovered his body days later after an extensive search and rescue effort.

According to the Outer Banks Voice, the mailbox will be adorned with a set of orange wings on either side, Wesley’s favorite color. The Mennicucci family of Kill Devil Hills are the keepers of Little Red Mailbox #12, which will be used for the memorial.

The dedication will take place at the Lillian Public Beach Access on Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to honor Wesley by leaving notes of hope and comfort.

