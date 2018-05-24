How playing music with a banana is all about science on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - With a little help from a robotics educator from the Virginia Air and Space Center, we learn how young students will be spending time at camp this Summer getting a broad understanding of computers, physics and more.

Then Cheryl plays music with bananas using "Makey Makey" tech.

Learn more about camps and science fun at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, the Official Visitor Center of the NASA Langley Research Center.

