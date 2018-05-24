Hampton Police search for suspect after two vehicles shoot at each other

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have identified a suspect from a shooting investigation that happened on May 7.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Floyd Thompson Boulevard where two vehicles reportedly exchanged gunfire at one another.

24-year-old Divine Raquan Grayson has been identified as one of the suspects involved.

The evening of the incident a 24-year-old man was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was a passenger in a green car when the suspects pulled up alongside the vehicle in a white car at the red light at the intersection where the shooting happened.

Grayson now has an active warrant on file for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.