Hampton Police looking for robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is looking for a robbery suspect from an incident that occurred on May 22.

According to officials, three teens, ages 16 to 18, were walking in the area of Rawood Drive and Newton Road around 2 p.m. when they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by an individual.

After the unknown suspect made the three give their belongings to him and lay on the ground, he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the unknown suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build and approximately 18-22 years old.

He was last observed wearing a grey shirt with writing on the back, black pants, and a one strap bag over his shoulder.