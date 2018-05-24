× First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous end to the work week

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County until Friday morning. Minor flooding is occurring.

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

Mostly clear skies overnight. It will be much cooler with lows in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will bring us more sunshine to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure in the Gulf that will push some moisture our way. This will give us the chance to see some afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms. Another chance for showers and storms on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Giving it a 30 percent chance for some showers and storms.

Memorial Day is still looking wet. Skies will be overcast, with a chance of showers and storms. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll continue with a stormy stretch of weather through Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s low 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and milder. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad surface low drifting slowly northward over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula continues to become better defined. Although showers and thunderstorms, along with strong gusty winds, remain

primarily over the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development through early next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Friday

afternoon, if necessary. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Memorial Day weekend.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

