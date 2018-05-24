Community takes action to build Chesapeake home for young men with families who can’t take care of them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The community is taking action for eight local young men who need a nurturing home and restful place to sleep.

They're raising money for the Elder's House, a residential facility that costs nearly $1 million to build at 860 Bells Mill Road.

The young men are between 12 and 18 years old who come from families who aren't able to take care of them. They're currently in a non conducive environment to living a productive life style.

It's a project worked on for the last five years by K.W Brown International Ministries, Inc.

There's two bedrooms and a bathroom on each side of the house with a kitchen area, living room, study room and patio.

It's expected to be state licensed and fully operational by this Fall.

There are even plans to build a second home for young women in the future.

