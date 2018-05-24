Alex Smith’s return to Vern brings excitement to Redskins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Although his scenery is different than last season, one of new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith's offensive counterparts, is a flash from the past.

Vernon Davis was drafted by the 49ers in 2006, a year after Smith was selected first overall by San Francisco. Davis enjoyed some of his most productive years in the Bay Area, accruing 965 receiving yards in 2009.

"Having Alex back is like a dream come true," Davis told News 3. "It's a full circle, you never know who you're going to end up playing with."

That was certainly the case when the two wound up becoming a dynamic duo with the 49ers, but with more experience under their belts, Davis feels they can do even more as a tandem.

"I remember when I found out he was coming to the 'Skins. I went back and looked at his film and what I saw was a quarterback that's got a lot better."

Unlike Davis, receiver Paul Richardson, an offseason free agent pickup for Washington, is a new target for Smith. With Richardson's downfield speed, and Smith's savvy playmaking, their connection is already strengthening.

"He's putting the ball in great spots," said Richardson. "With great timing, and for it to be this early man, I mean, we can only go up from here."

Some veterans take time off during organized team activities, as they're voluntary, but for Smith, he plans to use this time to iron kinks out before training camp hits.

"I know guys respect work ethic, they respect guys that are invested and committed," said Smith.

"For me, it's just really doing that. Putting in the time, being myself, getting to know these guys. Really this time of year, you've got to break those things down and get to know each other."